Jacksonville, FL
738 JESSIE ST
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:49 PM

738 JESSIE ST

738 Jessie Street · (904) 629-2098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

738 Jessie Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 738-740 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated 2-Unit Duplex!! Everything is NEW!! New plumbing, new AC, new electrical, new floors, new, new, new!!. Each unit rents for $1,100 per month. Upstairs has beautiful balcony, each unit has Washer and Dryer INCLUDED!! Large front porch for downstairs unit! Located 1 mile from TIAA Bank stadium. Listen to the Jaguars game from your home!! $1,100 security deposit, $50 application, 1-year lease, NO PETS. Must pass background and credit check Appliances will be put in once rent is secured in each unit. Appliances are newer. Each unit is 3 BR/1 BA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 JESSIE ST have any available units?
738 JESSIE ST has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 JESSIE ST have?
Some of 738 JESSIE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 JESSIE ST currently offering any rent specials?
738 JESSIE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 JESSIE ST pet-friendly?
No, 738 JESSIE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 738 JESSIE ST offer parking?
Yes, 738 JESSIE ST does offer parking.
Does 738 JESSIE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 JESSIE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 JESSIE ST have a pool?
No, 738 JESSIE ST does not have a pool.
Does 738 JESSIE ST have accessible units?
No, 738 JESSIE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 738 JESSIE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 JESSIE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
