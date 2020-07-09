All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:07 PM

7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN

7364 Townsend Village Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7364 Townsend Village Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE JULY 1st** This cozy four bedrooms, two bathrooms home is perfectly situated deep on a Daybreak Woods cul-de-sac. You'll love the eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring all stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. Enjoy an ample Owner's Suite; complete with dual vanities and tiled walk-in shower. This home comes complete with in-home washing machine and dryer! Enjoy the fresh air on the backyard patio and fenced in backyard; perfect for hosting friends and family on those Florida summer nights. Don't waste your time thinking about it, Apply TODAY!No smoking / Pets allowed upon approval with a non-refundable fee. ($250).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN have any available units?
7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN have?
Some of 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN is pet friendly.
Does 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN offer parking?
No, 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN does not offer parking.
Does 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN have a pool?
No, 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN does not have a pool.
Does 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN have accessible units?
No, 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN has units with dishwashers.

