7364 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN

**AVAILABLE JULY 1st** This cozy four bedrooms, two bathrooms home is perfectly situated deep on a Daybreak Woods cul-de-sac. You'll love the eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring all stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to entertain on any occasion. Enjoy an ample Owner's Suite; complete with dual vanities and tiled walk-in shower. This home comes complete with in-home washing machine and dryer! Enjoy the fresh air on the backyard patio and fenced in backyard; perfect for hosting friends and family on those Florida summer nights. Don't waste your time thinking about it, Apply TODAY!No smoking / Pets allowed upon approval with a non-refundable fee. ($250).