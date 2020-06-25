All apartments in Jacksonville
7362 Sharbeth Drive South

7362 Sharbeth Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

7362 Sharbeth Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! This homes comes with 980 SqFt of living space!!

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7362 Sharbeth Drive South have any available units?
7362 Sharbeth Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7362 Sharbeth Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
7362 Sharbeth Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7362 Sharbeth Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7362 Sharbeth Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 7362 Sharbeth Drive South offer parking?
No, 7362 Sharbeth Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 7362 Sharbeth Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7362 Sharbeth Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7362 Sharbeth Drive South have a pool?
No, 7362 Sharbeth Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 7362 Sharbeth Drive South have accessible units?
No, 7362 Sharbeth Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 7362 Sharbeth Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7362 Sharbeth Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7362 Sharbeth Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 7362 Sharbeth Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.
