in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Ortega Hills Home - - AVAILABLE NOW



This charming 3BR/2BA Ortega Hills home is conveniently located near NAS Jax and features real hardwood floors, sun room, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, washer/dryer included, large fenced backyard, 1 car garage and much more!



*Owner requires tenants with pets to carry renters insurance with a minimum of $300,000 liability.

*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40



