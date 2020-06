Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard - ** Price REDUCED** Overland Park: 1797 SQ FT. This beautiful 3 bedroom home offers a large formal living/dining room and a family room at the rear of the home. Cute kitchen overlooking the great room, equipped with a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. All bedrooms are large in size. There is a 2 car garage and a nice yard. New Carpet. This home will not last. Sorry, NO PETS.



Available NOW

Application Fee $50 per adult



(RLNE2464601)