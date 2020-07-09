All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:09 AM

7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR

7308 Longleaf Branch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

7308 Longleaf Branch Road, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
If you are looking for a rental that I close to everything do not let this one pass you by. This home is close to NAS & Oakleaf. This home is in a community that is great for kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have any available units?
7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have?
Some of 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR currently offering any rent specials?
7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR pet-friendly?
No, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR offer parking?
No, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR does not offer parking.
Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have a pool?
Yes, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR has a pool.
Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have accessible units?
No, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia