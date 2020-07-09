Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:09 AM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR
7308 Longleaf Branch Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7308 Longleaf Branch Road, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
If you are looking for a rental that I close to everything do not let this one pass you by. This home is close to NAS & Oakleaf. This home is in a community that is great for kids.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have any available units?
7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have?
Some of 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR currently offering any rent specials?
7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR pet-friendly?
No, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR offer parking?
No, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR does not offer parking.
Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have a pool?
Yes, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR has a pool.
Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have accessible units?
No, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 LONGLEAF BRANCH DR has units with dishwashers.
