7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR

Come take a look at this condo located in the gated community at Deerfoot Point. This two story condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a balcony located upstairs. Located downstairs is a 1 car garage, foyer, and a storage room. This great condo is just a short commute to JTB, I95, 9A/295, The Avenues Mall, Tinseltown and Town Center, and just 15 minutes to the beach. Included in the rent are basic cable, phone, internet, and security system monitoring. This condo will be available now. Non-aggressive pet breeds will be considered.