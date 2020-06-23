All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR

7217 Deerfoot Point Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7217 Deerfoot Point Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come take a look at this condo located in the gated community at Deerfoot Point. This two story condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a balcony located upstairs. Located downstairs is a 1 car garage, foyer, and a storage room. This great condo is just a short commute to JTB, I95, 9A/295, The Avenues Mall, Tinseltown and Town Center, and just 15 minutes to the beach. Included in the rent are basic cable, phone, internet, and security system monitoring. This condo will be available now. Non-aggressive pet breeds will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have any available units?
7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have?
Some of 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR is pet friendly.
Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR offers parking.
Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have a pool?
No, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR does not have a pool.
Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have accessible units?
No, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
