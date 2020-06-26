All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

7213 Wonder Ln

7213 Wonder Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7213 Wonder Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ortega Hills! Convenient location only minutes from NASJax Newly renovated 3/2 ranch with huge front and back yard, Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, new counter tops, stove, refrigerator and large breakfast bar that opens to the family room. Original refinished hardwood flooring in the living area and all 3 bedrooms. Den or office off of family room has ceramic tile flooring and separate exit to back of home. Central heating and air. Large fenced in back yard perfect for your pet to run around. One car carport and utility room with washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 Wonder Ln have any available units?
7213 Wonder Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7213 Wonder Ln have?
Some of 7213 Wonder Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 Wonder Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7213 Wonder Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 Wonder Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7213 Wonder Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7213 Wonder Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7213 Wonder Ln offers parking.
Does 7213 Wonder Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 Wonder Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 Wonder Ln have a pool?
No, 7213 Wonder Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7213 Wonder Ln have accessible units?
No, 7213 Wonder Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 Wonder Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7213 Wonder Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
