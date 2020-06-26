7213 Wonder Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ortega Hills! Convenient location only minutes from NASJax Newly renovated 3/2 ranch with huge front and back yard, Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, new counter tops, stove, refrigerator and large breakfast bar that opens to the family room. Original refinished hardwood flooring in the living area and all 3 bedrooms. Den or office off of family room has ceramic tile flooring and separate exit to back of home. Central heating and air. Large fenced in back yard perfect for your pet to run around. One car carport and utility room with washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly home!