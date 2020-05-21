All apartments in Jacksonville
7213 EUDINE DR S
7213 EUDINE DR S

7213 South Eudine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7213 South Eudine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
RENOVATED 3 Bedroom / 1 bathroom home in well established neighborhood of Cedar Hill Estates. All ceramic floors, granite counter tops, new white cabinets, new stainless steel appliance package, breakfast bar, custom tile bathroom, new vanities, freshly painted, Living room and family room, laundry closet in second living area, 3 good sized bedrooms, sliding glass doors to back yard, All new windows and new roof, recently updated electric panel and pvc piping, fully fenced yard, Car port with fresh concrete. New HVAC Close to interstate, public transport, shopping and NAS JAX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 EUDINE DR S have any available units?
7213 EUDINE DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7213 EUDINE DR S have?
Some of 7213 EUDINE DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 EUDINE DR S currently offering any rent specials?
7213 EUDINE DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 EUDINE DR S pet-friendly?
No, 7213 EUDINE DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7213 EUDINE DR S offer parking?
Yes, 7213 EUDINE DR S offers parking.
Does 7213 EUDINE DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 EUDINE DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 EUDINE DR S have a pool?
No, 7213 EUDINE DR S does not have a pool.
Does 7213 EUDINE DR S have accessible units?
No, 7213 EUDINE DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 EUDINE DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7213 EUDINE DR S has units with dishwashers.

