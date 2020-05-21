7213 EUDINE DR S

Amenities

RENOVATED 3 Bedroom / 1 bathroom home in well established neighborhood of Cedar Hill Estates. All ceramic floors, granite counter tops, new white cabinets, new stainless steel appliance package, breakfast bar, custom tile bathroom, new vanities, freshly painted, Living room and family room, laundry closet in second living area, 3 good sized bedrooms, sliding glass doors to back yard, All new windows and new roof, recently updated electric panel and pvc piping, fully fenced yard, Car port with fresh concrete. New HVAC Close to interstate, public transport, shopping and NAS JAX