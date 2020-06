Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, two story home! All bedrooms located upstairs, including a great loft and perfect tuck away computer spot! A large downstairs layout with half bath for guests. Spacious kitchen with a food prep island for your gourmet cooking needs. Screened in back patio and fenced backyard! There is also a 3 car garage! Renters insurance and AC filter program required. Don't delay, call today to schedule an appointment!