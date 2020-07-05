All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7193 HANSON DR N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7193 HANSON DR N
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

7193 HANSON DR N

7193 Hanson Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7193 Hanson Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home including a Florida room and a large den with a brick fireplace. Two car garage and workshop added on for lots of storage or space to work. Backyard is fenced. Irrigation system not in working order. This is a tenant placement - after placing the tenant the owner will manage the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7193 HANSON DR N have any available units?
7193 HANSON DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7193 HANSON DR N have?
Some of 7193 HANSON DR N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7193 HANSON DR N currently offering any rent specials?
7193 HANSON DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7193 HANSON DR N pet-friendly?
No, 7193 HANSON DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7193 HANSON DR N offer parking?
Yes, 7193 HANSON DR N offers parking.
Does 7193 HANSON DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7193 HANSON DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7193 HANSON DR N have a pool?
No, 7193 HANSON DR N does not have a pool.
Does 7193 HANSON DR N have accessible units?
No, 7193 HANSON DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 7193 HANSON DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7193 HANSON DR N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia