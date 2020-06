Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOOK NO FURTHER! Spacious 3/2 Move in Ready! - CHARMING and SPACIOUS 3/2 just under 1800 sqft

2 car garage and a lovely open yard will be perfect for get togethers and summer bbqs! Brick fireplace and spacious living room, call to schedule your personal tour today. Small pets only under 30lbs and pre approval from owner REQUIRED. 200$ non refundable pet fee. MUST VIEW PROPERTY PRIOR TO APPLICATION.



(RLNE4891113)