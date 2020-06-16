7137 PRESTWICK CIR N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this FULLY remodeled home. Brand new white kitchen cabinets, new Granite countertops, white subways-tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Complete freshly painted walls. Beautiful Carson Gray tiled downstair floors, with IN-STYLE gray luxury vinyl flooring upstairs. Large master bedroom with large closet. Second bedroom is split with two closets and available to make an office or another bed. Full bathroom includes new white-tiled floors and white-tiled shower walls. Beautiful new DOUBLE vanity with fancy brass nickel faucets. Enjoy your coffee in the privacy of your fully fenced back yard. Home features large private driveway that can fit up to FOUR cars. Close to downtown, shopping, entertainment, and NAS JAX. Don't wait, this will go by quick!