7126 STONELION CIR CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry garage gym pool clubhouse guest parking

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful Town Home in Clifton Village! Live where you work and play. This Lovely home features a light and bright kitchen with lots of cabinets, ceramic tile floors, a breakfast bar, eat in breakfast area and canned lighting. This home also features a Formal Dining Room and a Large Living Room that leads out to the spacious screened lanai. Huge Master suite boasts tray ceilings with crown molding. Master Bath has His and Her sinks, and a Garden Tub for relaxing. Laundry closet is located on the second floor for convenience and comes with a washer and dryer. Clifton Village offers a gated entry, and clubhouse with sparkling pool and fitness center.Single car garage and driveway make private parking for 2, with plenty of guest parking nearby.