7126 STONELION CIR CIR

Amenities
Beautiful Town Home in Clifton Village! Live where you work and play. This Lovely home features a light and bright kitchen with lots of cabinets, ceramic tile floors, a breakfast bar, eat in breakfast area and canned lighting. This home also features a Formal Dining Room and a Large Living Room that leads out to the spacious screened lanai. Huge Master suite boasts tray ceilings with crown molding. Master Bath has His and Her sinks, and a Garden Tub for relaxing. Laundry closet is located on the second floor for convenience and comes with a washer and dryer. Clifton Village offers a gated entry, and clubhouse with sparkling pool and fitness center.Single car garage and driveway make private parking for 2, with plenty of guest parking nearby.