All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7126 STONELION CIR CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7126 STONELION CIR CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7126 STONELION CIR CIR

7126 Stonelion Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7126 Stonelion Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
guest parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful Town Home in Clifton Village! Live where you work and play. This Lovely home features a light and bright kitchen with lots of cabinets, ceramic tile floors, a breakfast bar, eat in breakfast area and canned lighting. This home also features a Formal Dining Room and a Large Living Room that leads out to the spacious screened lanai. Huge Master suite boasts tray ceilings with crown molding. Master Bath has His and Her sinks, and a Garden Tub for relaxing. Laundry closet is located on the second floor for convenience and comes with a washer and dryer. Clifton Village offers a gated entry, and clubhouse with sparkling pool and fitness center.Single car garage and driveway make private parking for 2, with plenty of guest parking nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7126 STONELION CIR CIR have any available units?
7126 STONELION CIR CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7126 STONELION CIR CIR have?
Some of 7126 STONELION CIR CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7126 STONELION CIR CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7126 STONELION CIR CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7126 STONELION CIR CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7126 STONELION CIR CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7126 STONELION CIR CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7126 STONELION CIR CIR offers parking.
Does 7126 STONELION CIR CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7126 STONELION CIR CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7126 STONELION CIR CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7126 STONELION CIR CIR has a pool.
Does 7126 STONELION CIR CIR have accessible units?
No, 7126 STONELION CIR CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7126 STONELION CIR CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7126 STONELION CIR CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia