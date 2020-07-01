7123 OAKNEY RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This beautiful rental features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with 1337 SF. There is an extra room for a potential 4th bedroom or an office. This home is freshly painted with brand new fencing throughout the humongous backyard. The washer/dryer are included followed with the fridge and microwave. This property is down the street from Jacksonville University and minutes to downtown Jax!