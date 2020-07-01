All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

7123 OAKNEY RD

7123 Oakney Road · No Longer Available
Location

7123 Oakney Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful rental features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with 1337 SF. There is an extra room for a potential 4th bedroom or an office. This home is freshly painted with brand new fencing throughout the humongous backyard. The washer/dryer are included followed with the fridge and microwave. This property is down the street from Jacksonville University and minutes to downtown Jax!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7123 OAKNEY RD have any available units?
7123 OAKNEY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7123 OAKNEY RD have?
Some of 7123 OAKNEY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7123 OAKNEY RD currently offering any rent specials?
7123 OAKNEY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7123 OAKNEY RD pet-friendly?
No, 7123 OAKNEY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7123 OAKNEY RD offer parking?
No, 7123 OAKNEY RD does not offer parking.
Does 7123 OAKNEY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7123 OAKNEY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7123 OAKNEY RD have a pool?
No, 7123 OAKNEY RD does not have a pool.
Does 7123 OAKNEY RD have accessible units?
No, 7123 OAKNEY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7123 OAKNEY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7123 OAKNEY RD has units with dishwashers.

