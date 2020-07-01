This beautiful rental features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with 1337 SF. There is an extra room for a potential 4th bedroom or an office. This home is freshly painted with brand new fencing throughout the humongous backyard. The washer/dryer are included followed with the fridge and microwave. This property is down the street from Jacksonville University and minutes to downtown Jax!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7123 OAKNEY RD have any available units?
7123 OAKNEY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.