Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully Maintained Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse with One Car Garage in Gated Community!! Split Bedroom Plan. Large Kitchen with Breakfast Area with 42'' Cabinets and Breakfast Bar. View of the Pond from the Large Screened Patio. Close to Southpoint, Restaurants and Hospital. Enjoy Shopping at the nearby St.Johns Town Center! Enjoy the Community Pool! A MUST SEE!!