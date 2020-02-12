710 Oaks Field Rd

Amenities

Gorgeous townhouse - Property Id: 156830



Available: Sep 14th, 2019

Huge newly renovated townhouse, 2 bed, 2ba, all bedrooms and bathrooms are on 2nd floor, large family room and enclosed patio, with washer and dryer inside the unit, walk-in closets, security camera system, community pool, basketball court, conveniently located on Arlington expressway. Park like settings with towering oaks.

$ 945 / month with 2-year lease

$ 995 / month with 1-year lease

There is an additional $ 145 condominium fee per month payable with the rent to cover water, sewer , pest control, trash collection and common area maintenance.

Security deposit: $1090 - $ 3200 depending on your credit.

Qualifications: $32000 annual income, minimum credit score 585.

Rent discount is available to veteran, military personnel, medical professional and teacher.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156830p

