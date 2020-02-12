All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

710 Oaks Field Rd

710 Oaks Field Road · No Longer Available
Location

710 Oaks Field Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous townhouse - Property Id: 156830

Available: Sep 14th, 2019
Huge newly renovated townhouse, 2 bed, 2ba, all bedrooms and bathrooms are on 2nd floor, large family room and enclosed patio, with washer and dryer inside the unit, walk-in closets, security camera system, community pool, basketball court, conveniently located on Arlington expressway. Park like settings with towering oaks.
$ 945 / month with 2-year lease
$ 995 / month with 1-year lease
There is an additional $ 145 condominium fee per month payable with the rent to cover water, sewer , pest control, trash collection and common area maintenance.
Security deposit: $1090 - $ 3200 depending on your credit.
Qualifications: $32000 annual income, minimum credit score 585.
Rent discount is available to veteran, military personnel, medical professional and teacher.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156830p
Property Id 156830

(RLNE5154487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Oaks Field Rd have any available units?
710 Oaks Field Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Oaks Field Rd have?
Some of 710 Oaks Field Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Oaks Field Rd currently offering any rent specials?
710 Oaks Field Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Oaks Field Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Oaks Field Rd is pet friendly.
Does 710 Oaks Field Rd offer parking?
No, 710 Oaks Field Rd does not offer parking.
Does 710 Oaks Field Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 Oaks Field Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Oaks Field Rd have a pool?
Yes, 710 Oaks Field Rd has a pool.
Does 710 Oaks Field Rd have accessible units?
No, 710 Oaks Field Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Oaks Field Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Oaks Field Rd has units with dishwashers.
