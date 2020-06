Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this remarkable home in Longleaf ! This sprawling 2124sq.ft. ranch features an open concept kitchen/dining/living area with an additional space for an office and a 2nd living area. This home offers beautiful wood look tile throughout, granite counters, 42'' tall cabinets, and SS appliances! Enjoy sunsets out back on the screened lanai, and enjoy beautiful upgrades such as the brick paver drive. This one won't last- call today for your private tour.