Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7060 DEER LODGE

7060 Deer Lodge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7060 Deer Lodge Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fantastic rental opportunity in Windsor Falls! Cable, Internet, Local Phone and alarm system monitoring are included in the rent. This unit has an attached one car garage. Garage and laundry room are on the ground floor and the condo living space is all on the second floor ''no upstairs neighbors''. fully equipped kitchen and washer and dryer included. Split bedroom floor plan. Pets are not permitted in this unit and there is a $30.00 application fee per adult for the background check and credit report. Windsor Falls has a clubhouse, and pool and racquet ball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7060 DEER LODGE have any available units?
7060 DEER LODGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7060 DEER LODGE have?
Some of 7060 DEER LODGE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7060 DEER LODGE currently offering any rent specials?
7060 DEER LODGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7060 DEER LODGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7060 DEER LODGE is pet friendly.
Does 7060 DEER LODGE offer parking?
Yes, 7060 DEER LODGE offers parking.
Does 7060 DEER LODGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7060 DEER LODGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7060 DEER LODGE have a pool?
Yes, 7060 DEER LODGE has a pool.
Does 7060 DEER LODGE have accessible units?
No, 7060 DEER LODGE does not have accessible units.
Does 7060 DEER LODGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7060 DEER LODGE has units with dishwashers.
