7060 DEER LODGE

Amenities
Fantastic rental opportunity in Windsor Falls! Cable, Internet, Local Phone and alarm system monitoring are included in the rent. This unit has an attached one car garage. Garage and laundry room are on the ground floor and the condo living space is all on the second floor ''no upstairs neighbors''. fully equipped kitchen and washer and dryer included. Split bedroom floor plan. Pets are not permitted in this unit and there is a $30.00 application fee per adult for the background check and credit report. Windsor Falls has a clubhouse, and pool and racquet ball.