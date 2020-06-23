All apartments in Jacksonville
7055 DEER LODGE CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7055 DEER LODGE CIR

7055 Deer Lodge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7055 Deer Lodge Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Lovely 2BD/2BA condo located in a fantastic community that includes swimming pool and work out facility. Living/dining combo sits off of the charming kitchen that boasts breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Attached 1 car Garage is on first floor of unit. Drive right into your garage with your groceries. No need to ever worry about inclement weather, you are always covered!! Basic Cable and internet included. Convenient South side location with easy access to I-295, JTB and I-95. Only 15 minutes to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 DEER LODGE CIR have any available units?
7055 DEER LODGE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7055 DEER LODGE CIR have?
Some of 7055 DEER LODGE CIR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 DEER LODGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7055 DEER LODGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 DEER LODGE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7055 DEER LODGE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7055 DEER LODGE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7055 DEER LODGE CIR offers parking.
Does 7055 DEER LODGE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7055 DEER LODGE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 DEER LODGE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7055 DEER LODGE CIR has a pool.
Does 7055 DEER LODGE CIR have accessible units?
No, 7055 DEER LODGE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 DEER LODGE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7055 DEER LODGE CIR has units with dishwashers.
