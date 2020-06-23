7055 DEER LODGE CIR

Amenities

Lovely 2BD/2BA condo located in a fantastic community that includes swimming pool and work out facility. Living/dining combo sits off of the charming kitchen that boasts breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Attached 1 car Garage is on first floor of unit. Drive right into your garage with your groceries. No need to ever worry about inclement weather, you are always covered!! Basic Cable and internet included. Convenient South side location with easy access to I-295, JTB and I-95. Only 15 minutes to the beach.