Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage internet access

Great 3/2 in gated community. One car garage, inside laundry, washer and dryer incl. Kitchen has all the appliance incl, large pantry, with breakfast bar, living/dining combo with sliding glass doors that lead to small balcony, newer carpet and paint freshened throughout. Rent includes cable, High speed internet and phone. No charge to tenant!