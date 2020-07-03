All apartments in Jacksonville
7035 DEER LODGE CIR
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

7035 DEER LODGE CIR

7035 Deerlodge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7035 Deerlodge Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this beautiful open floor plan with high ceilings, 42 inch walnut cabinets in a spacious kitchen, fully equipped stainless steel appliances with side by side refrigerator, solid surface countertops, ceramic tile in kitchen, foyer and bathrooms. 2'' blinds, washer & dryer, preserve rear view, attached one car garage and much more... QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7035 DEER LODGE CIR have any available units?
7035 DEER LODGE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7035 DEER LODGE CIR have?
Some of 7035 DEER LODGE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7035 DEER LODGE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7035 DEER LODGE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7035 DEER LODGE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7035 DEER LODGE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7035 DEER LODGE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7035 DEER LODGE CIR offers parking.
Does 7035 DEER LODGE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7035 DEER LODGE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7035 DEER LODGE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7035 DEER LODGE CIR has a pool.
Does 7035 DEER LODGE CIR have accessible units?
Yes, 7035 DEER LODGE CIR has accessible units.
Does 7035 DEER LODGE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7035 DEER LODGE CIR has units with dishwashers.

