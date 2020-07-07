Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7007 Red Robin Drive
7007 Red Robin Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7007 Red Robin Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths single family home on a large lot completely renovated. Tile throughout, no carpet, newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans, ready for move in.
No garage, oversized driveway, plenty of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7007 Red Robin Drive have any available units?
7007 Red Robin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7007 Red Robin Drive have?
Some of 7007 Red Robin Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7007 Red Robin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7007 Red Robin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 Red Robin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7007 Red Robin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7007 Red Robin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7007 Red Robin Drive offers parking.
Does 7007 Red Robin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7007 Red Robin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 Red Robin Drive have a pool?
No, 7007 Red Robin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7007 Red Robin Drive have accessible units?
No, 7007 Red Robin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 Red Robin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7007 Red Robin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
