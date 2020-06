Amenities

recently renovated playground

Property Amenities playground

Updated 3/2 Ready for rent - Bring the family to this immaculate 3/2 in Westland Station with community park and playground! Charming "like new" home with complete custom tile just installed , fresh paint and lawn service covered in the lease. Please submit your online application to Jaxmmr.com property will not last long!



