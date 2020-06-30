6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1

Amenities

Greenbrier at Bartram Park is a gated townhome community set within a secluded preserve in Bartram Park. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit boasts 1672 sq. ft. of living space and comes with a 1 car attached garage! The kitchen is very spacious and has cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with sliding glass door that leads out to your private screened in lanai. Half bath located downstairs. Upstairs has all 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & laundry room. Master bedroom is a great size! Master bathroom features dual sinks and tub/shower combo! This unit will not last long! Conveniently located near I-95, shopping & restaurants, the community offers fitness, pool and clubhouse. This townhome is available in January 2020, $300 credit will be applied if lease is signed before 12/31/19 No pets. Call to schedule a showing today.