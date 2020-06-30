All apartments in Jacksonville
6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1
Last updated January 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1

6953 Roundleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6953 Roundleaf Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Greenbrier at Bartram Park is a gated townhome community set within a secluded preserve in Bartram Park. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit boasts 1672 sq. ft. of living space and comes with a 1 car attached garage! The kitchen is very spacious and has cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with sliding glass door that leads out to your private screened in lanai. Half bath located downstairs. Upstairs has all 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & laundry room. Master bedroom is a great size! Master bathroom features dual sinks and tub/shower combo! This unit will not last long! Conveniently located near I-95, shopping & restaurants, the community offers fitness, pool and clubhouse. This townhome is available in January 2020, $300 credit will be applied if lease is signed before 12/31/19 No pets. Call to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have any available units?
6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have?
Some of 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6953 Roundleaf Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

