6953 Hunnicutt Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

AVAILABLE NOW



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcfWv_Z4/e



This renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features brand new s/s appliances, new HVAC system, fresh paint, new flooring, large yard, covered deck, laundry room, 1 car garage and more!



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40

*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.

*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available 5/11/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.