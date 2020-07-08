All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 24 2020 at 6:45 PM

6953 Hunnicutt Lane

6953 Hunnicutt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6953 Hunnicutt Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Dinsmore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcfWv_Z4/e

This renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features brand new s/s appliances, new HVAC system, fresh paint, new flooring, large yard, covered deck, laundry room, 1 car garage and more!

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.
*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available 5/11/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6953 Hunnicutt Lane have any available units?
6953 Hunnicutt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6953 Hunnicutt Lane have?
Some of 6953 Hunnicutt Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6953 Hunnicutt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6953 Hunnicutt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6953 Hunnicutt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6953 Hunnicutt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6953 Hunnicutt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6953 Hunnicutt Lane offers parking.
Does 6953 Hunnicutt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6953 Hunnicutt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6953 Hunnicutt Lane have a pool?
No, 6953 Hunnicutt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6953 Hunnicutt Lane have accessible units?
No, 6953 Hunnicutt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6953 Hunnicutt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6953 Hunnicutt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

