6951 Loris Ln

Beautiful and spacious new construction home. Features over 1600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. This is located in Forest Hideaway and is convenient in locations to shopping, highways, and Cecil field. Also features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer connections, & the list goes on. Schedule a showing to see this beauty yourself! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! FREE APPLICATION & 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 4/26!



