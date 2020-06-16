All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6951 Loris Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6951 Loris Ln
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:52 PM

6951 Loris Ln

6951 Loris Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6951 Loris Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Settlers Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0da380d05a ----
Beautiful and spacious new construction home. Features over 1600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. This is located in Forest Hideaway and is convenient in locations to shopping, highways, and Cecil field. Also features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer connections, & the list goes on. Schedule a showing to see this beauty yourself! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! FREE APPLICATION & 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 4/26!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Broker Family Owned Property
Garage
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6951 Loris Ln have any available units?
6951 Loris Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6951 Loris Ln have?
Some of 6951 Loris Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6951 Loris Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6951 Loris Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6951 Loris Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6951 Loris Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6951 Loris Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6951 Loris Ln offers parking.
Does 6951 Loris Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6951 Loris Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6951 Loris Ln have a pool?
No, 6951 Loris Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6951 Loris Ln have accessible units?
No, 6951 Loris Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6951 Loris Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6951 Loris Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia