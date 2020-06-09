All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

6938 Goldilocks Ln

6938 Goldilocks Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6938 Goldilocks Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Three bedrooms with one bathroom. Recently remodeled. Ceramic tile thru-out. Nice yard. Conveniently located on the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6938 Goldilocks Ln have any available units?
6938 Goldilocks Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6938 Goldilocks Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6938 Goldilocks Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6938 Goldilocks Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6938 Goldilocks Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6938 Goldilocks Ln offer parking?
No, 6938 Goldilocks Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6938 Goldilocks Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6938 Goldilocks Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6938 Goldilocks Ln have a pool?
No, 6938 Goldilocks Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6938 Goldilocks Ln have accessible units?
No, 6938 Goldilocks Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6938 Goldilocks Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6938 Goldilocks Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6938 Goldilocks Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6938 Goldilocks Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
