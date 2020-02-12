6936 Clovis Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW, this home has lots of room.. A 4 bedroom, 2 bath with enough additions to make it very comfortable. Nice eat in kitchen, with dining room, fully enclosed tiled Florida Room, Built in shelves in living room, Kitchen has glass top stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.. all stainless steel. Back yard fully enclosed with privacy fence. Conveniently located close to Super Walmart, Publix, I- 295W , close to I-10 interchange.. Renters Insurance required.... pets welcome To Apply go to www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.