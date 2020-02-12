All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6936 Clovis Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6936 Clovis Road
Last updated January 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

6936 Clovis Road

6936 Clovis Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6936 Clovis Road, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW, this home has lots of room.. A 4 bedroom, 2 bath with enough additions to make it very comfortable. Nice eat in kitchen, with dining room, fully enclosed tiled Florida Room, Built in shelves in living room, Kitchen has glass top stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.. all stainless steel. Back yard fully enclosed with privacy fence. Conveniently located close to Super Walmart, Publix, I- 295W , close to I-10 interchange.. Renters Insurance required.... pets welcome To Apply go to www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6936 Clovis Road have any available units?
6936 Clovis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6936 Clovis Road have?
Some of 6936 Clovis Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6936 Clovis Road currently offering any rent specials?
6936 Clovis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6936 Clovis Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6936 Clovis Road is pet friendly.
Does 6936 Clovis Road offer parking?
No, 6936 Clovis Road does not offer parking.
Does 6936 Clovis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6936 Clovis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6936 Clovis Road have a pool?
No, 6936 Clovis Road does not have a pool.
Does 6936 Clovis Road have accessible units?
No, 6936 Clovis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6936 Clovis Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6936 Clovis Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia