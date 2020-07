Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath well maintained Condo in Ortega Woods. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths, wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms. This home features stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living area. Close to schools, parks, shopping, military base and interstate, Call now!