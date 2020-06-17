All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6924 Clovis Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6924 Clovis Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM

6924 Clovis Road

6924 Clovis Road · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6924 Clovis Road, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 Clovis Road have any available units?
6924 Clovis Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6924 Clovis Road currently offering any rent specials?
6924 Clovis Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 Clovis Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6924 Clovis Road is pet friendly.
Does 6924 Clovis Road offer parking?
No, 6924 Clovis Road does not offer parking.
Does 6924 Clovis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6924 Clovis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 Clovis Road have a pool?
Yes, 6924 Clovis Road has a pool.
Does 6924 Clovis Road have accessible units?
No, 6924 Clovis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 Clovis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6924 Clovis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6924 Clovis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6924 Clovis Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6924 Clovis Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity