6923 Lucky Drive E

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Northside all brick 2/1 with bonus room for RENT! - Northside all brick 2/1 with bonus room for RENT, available for immediate move in.



Recently renovated, fresh and clean, brick home in Jacksonville ready for you now. Located just minutes from Downtown, this property offers easy access for commuters! Property features fenced yard, open kitchen, and an office space that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Also has a carport which features a separate storage/laundry room with washer/dryer hookup and tons of additional outdoor storage! Don't miss this great property, call or text Jennifer today before it's too late! 904-615-0834



