Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

6923 Lucky Drive E

6923 Lucky Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

6923 Lucky Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Northside all brick 2/1 with bonus room for RENT! - Northside all brick 2/1 with bonus room for RENT, available for immediate move in.

Recently renovated, fresh and clean, brick home in Jacksonville ready for you now. Located just minutes from Downtown, this property offers easy access for commuters! Property features fenced yard, open kitchen, and an office space that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Also has a carport which features a separate storage/laundry room with washer/dryer hookup and tons of additional outdoor storage! Don't miss this great property, call or text Jennifer today before it's too late! 904-615-0834

Jennifer Lynch
CELL 904-615-0834
Realtor

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 COLLEGE STREET
JACKSONVILLE FL 32204
904-701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5093517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6923 Lucky Drive E have any available units?
6923 Lucky Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6923 Lucky Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
6923 Lucky Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 Lucky Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 6923 Lucky Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6923 Lucky Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 6923 Lucky Drive E offers parking.
Does 6923 Lucky Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6923 Lucky Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 Lucky Drive E have a pool?
No, 6923 Lucky Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 6923 Lucky Drive E have accessible units?
No, 6923 Lucky Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 Lucky Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6923 Lucky Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6923 Lucky Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6923 Lucky Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.
