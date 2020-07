Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit parking

This beautifully remodeled home is ready for move in! Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the tile and luxury vinyl planks though out the home. Relax in the backyard with fruit trees, pavers, a cozy fire pit and pergola which is great place to entertain. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent.