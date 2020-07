Amenities

This wonderful beauty is located in Rolling River Estates. This home features a formal dining room, an office, eat-in Kitchen with a breakfast bar over looking a large family room. The split floor plans leaves the master suite to one side with a large walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower stall and double sinks. An excellent floor plan combined with new carpet and fresh paint makes it a beauty that should not be missed. Convenient to I295, shopping and schools. Pets conditional.