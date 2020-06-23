All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6835 TINKERBELL LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6835 TINKERBELL LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6835 TINKERBELL LN

6835 Tinkerbell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6835 Tinkerbell Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 TINKERBELL LN have any available units?
6835 TINKERBELL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6835 TINKERBELL LN have?
Some of 6835 TINKERBELL LN's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6835 TINKERBELL LN currently offering any rent specials?
6835 TINKERBELL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 TINKERBELL LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6835 TINKERBELL LN is pet friendly.
Does 6835 TINKERBELL LN offer parking?
No, 6835 TINKERBELL LN does not offer parking.
Does 6835 TINKERBELL LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6835 TINKERBELL LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 TINKERBELL LN have a pool?
No, 6835 TINKERBELL LN does not have a pool.
Does 6835 TINKERBELL LN have accessible units?
No, 6835 TINKERBELL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 TINKERBELL LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6835 TINKERBELL LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia