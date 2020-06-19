6821 MISTY VIEW DR

Amenities

This is a very spacious two story townhome that has a generous floor plan. The first floor consists of a large living room, a half bath and a nice sized kitchen with open dining area. The second floor has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room. The bedroom closet space is ample and the layout upstairs is super! This beauty has a one car garage and is nestled in a gated community with a pool and playground. Located in Jacksonville's Westside, a few minutes from I-295, convenient to Jacksonville Naval Air Station and all the big box stores like Home Depot, you have it all at your fingertips.