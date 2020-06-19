All apartments in Jacksonville
6821 MISTY VIEW DR
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

6821 MISTY VIEW DR

6821 Misty View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6821 Misty View Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
playground
range
refrigerator
This is a very spacious two story townhome that has a generous floor plan. The first floor consists of a large living room, a half bath and a nice sized kitchen with open dining area. The second floor has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room. The bedroom closet space is ample and the layout upstairs is super! This beauty has a one car garage and is nestled in a gated community with a pool and playground. Located in Jacksonville's Westside, a few minutes from I-295, convenient to Jacksonville Naval Air Station and all the big box stores like Home Depot, you have it all at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 MISTY VIEW DR have any available units?
6821 MISTY VIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6821 MISTY VIEW DR have?
Some of 6821 MISTY VIEW DR's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 MISTY VIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
6821 MISTY VIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 MISTY VIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 6821 MISTY VIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6821 MISTY VIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 6821 MISTY VIEW DR offers parking.
Does 6821 MISTY VIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6821 MISTY VIEW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 MISTY VIEW DR have a pool?
Yes, 6821 MISTY VIEW DR has a pool.
Does 6821 MISTY VIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 6821 MISTY VIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 MISTY VIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6821 MISTY VIEW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
