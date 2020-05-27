All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S

6806 Long Meadow Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

6806 Long Meadow Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage! Located just off Blanding Blvd and Argyle Forest Blvd, you are situated for easy access to I-295, Orange Park, NAS Jax, and tons of shopping/eating spots! New flooring throughout. Cozy backyard with covered porch and storage shed! Won't last long! Please note that the Ice-Maker in the fridge does not work, and will not be repaired. No Dish TV or any other type of satellite dishes or roof attachments permitted. Pets permitted with landlord approval, Animal Liability Policy Required by Tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S have any available units?
6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S have?
Some of 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S is pet friendly.
Does 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S offer parking?
Yes, 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S offers parking.
Does 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S have a pool?
No, 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S have accessible units?
No, 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6806 LONG MEADOW CIR S has units with dishwashers.

