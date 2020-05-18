All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6801 Blanco Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6801 Blanco Ct

6801 Blanco Court · No Longer Available
Location

6801 Blanco Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e58e540b5 ----
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home on culdesac features tile floors throughout, ceiling fans, large backyard, kitchen fully equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and so much more. This home will not last long! Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online today. Free first months rent if full deposit is received by 2/15!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

