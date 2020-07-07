All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

6770 Hyde Grove Ave

6770 Hyde Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6770 Hyde Grove Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0844d5907c ---- This three-bedroom, two bathroom home has been lovingly cared for and is ready for move-in! Storage space galore, with built-in cabinets and shelving in the bedrooms, hallways, den, and two-car garage. Large laundry room with plenty of cabinets, dual sinks in the hall bathroom, walk-in pantry in the kitchen, bookcases flanking the fireplace in the den, fenced-in backyard with roomy shed, and a separate driveway with electrical panel that\'s perfect for RV or boat parking. There are so many reasons to love this home - book your showing before it\'s gone! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 Hyde Grove Ave have any available units?
6770 Hyde Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6770 Hyde Grove Ave have?
Some of 6770 Hyde Grove Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 Hyde Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6770 Hyde Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 Hyde Grove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6770 Hyde Grove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6770 Hyde Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6770 Hyde Grove Ave offers parking.
Does 6770 Hyde Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6770 Hyde Grove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 Hyde Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 6770 Hyde Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6770 Hyde Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 6770 Hyde Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 Hyde Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6770 Hyde Grove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

