6770 Hyde Grove Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0844d5907c ---- This three-bedroom, two bathroom home has been lovingly cared for and is ready for move-in! Storage space galore, with built-in cabinets and shelving in the bedrooms, hallways, den, and two-car garage. Large laundry room with plenty of cabinets, dual sinks in the hall bathroom, walk-in pantry in the kitchen, bookcases flanking the fireplace in the den, fenced-in backyard with roomy shed, and a separate driveway with electrical panel that\'s perfect for RV or boat parking. There are so many reasons to love this home - book your showing before it\'s gone! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.