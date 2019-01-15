All apartments in Jacksonville
6768 Daughtry Blvd S
6768 Daughtry Blvd S

6768 Daughtry Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

6768 Daughtry Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
4/2 on Westside - This 4/2 block home features double carport with covered front porch, a den with fireplace, tile floors in living area with new carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, wood kitchen cabinets, and all appliances, including a gas range. Backyard is fenced and has two storage sheds, two patios with brick grill that is ready for the summer cookouts. W/D connections in laundry room and central heat/air. MOVE IN SPECIAL: UPON APPROVAL, divide security deposit into two payments.

Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5169747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6768 Daughtry Blvd S have any available units?
6768 Daughtry Blvd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6768 Daughtry Blvd S have?
Some of 6768 Daughtry Blvd S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6768 Daughtry Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
6768 Daughtry Blvd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6768 Daughtry Blvd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6768 Daughtry Blvd S is pet friendly.
Does 6768 Daughtry Blvd S offer parking?
Yes, 6768 Daughtry Blvd S offers parking.
Does 6768 Daughtry Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6768 Daughtry Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6768 Daughtry Blvd S have a pool?
No, 6768 Daughtry Blvd S does not have a pool.
Does 6768 Daughtry Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 6768 Daughtry Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 6768 Daughtry Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6768 Daughtry Blvd S does not have units with dishwashers.
