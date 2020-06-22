All apartments in Jacksonville
6753 Long Meadow Circle South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6753 Long Meadow Circle South

6753 Long Meadow Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

6753 Long Meadow Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/737910?source=marketing

•3 bedroom/2 bathroom 2 story home
•New ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in bedrooms
•Stone wood-burning corner fireplace in greatroom
•Built-in bookcases & ceiling fans
•Skylights & lots of windows make home very bright
•Kitchen has all white appliances & pantry closet
•Master bedroom suite is downstairs
•French doors lead out to backyard
•One car garage

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6753 Long Meadow Circle South have any available units?
6753 Long Meadow Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6753 Long Meadow Circle South have?
Some of 6753 Long Meadow Circle South's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6753 Long Meadow Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
6753 Long Meadow Circle South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6753 Long Meadow Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6753 Long Meadow Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 6753 Long Meadow Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 6753 Long Meadow Circle South does offer parking.
Does 6753 Long Meadow Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6753 Long Meadow Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6753 Long Meadow Circle South have a pool?
No, 6753 Long Meadow Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 6753 Long Meadow Circle South have accessible units?
No, 6753 Long Meadow Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 6753 Long Meadow Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6753 Long Meadow Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.
