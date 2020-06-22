6753 Long Meadow Circle South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/737910?source=marketing



•3 bedroom/2 bathroom 2 story home

•New ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in bedrooms

•Stone wood-burning corner fireplace in greatroom

•Built-in bookcases & ceiling fans

•Skylights & lots of windows make home very bright

•Kitchen has all white appliances & pantry closet

•Master bedroom suite is downstairs

•French doors lead out to backyard

•One car garage



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary

○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.