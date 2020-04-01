675 Willow Branch Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This updated home is located near the food, hospitality and shopping of the bustling 5 points, Lake Shore and Regency Market. Located near the cross sections of I - 95 and I - 10, a short drive to the cultural center of downtown Jacksonville, and the sun kissed beaches of Jacksonville. Do not be concerned you will always have to face driving through the shoppes of town center traffic for everyday necessities and family fun, avoid the traffic by living close to Publix, Target, riverside bars, shops and eateries.



Features:

- Carpet

- Vinyl Flooring in Kitchen

- Updated Kitchen Appliances

- Off street parking



Property Tours:

This home features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $750



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

