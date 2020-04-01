All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:37 PM

675 Willow Branch Avenue

Location

675 Willow Branch Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This updated home is located near the food, hospitality and shopping of the bustling 5 points, Lake Shore and Regency Market. Located near the cross sections of I - 95 and I - 10, a short drive to the cultural center of downtown Jacksonville, and the sun kissed beaches of Jacksonville. Do not be concerned you will always have to face driving through the shoppes of town center traffic for everyday necessities and family fun, avoid the traffic by living close to Publix, Target, riverside bars, shops and eateries.

Features:
- Carpet
- Vinyl Flooring in Kitchen
- Updated Kitchen Appliances
- Off street parking

Property Tours:
This home features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $750

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Willow Branch Avenue have any available units?
675 Willow Branch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 Willow Branch Avenue have?
Some of 675 Willow Branch Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Willow Branch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
675 Willow Branch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Willow Branch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 Willow Branch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 675 Willow Branch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 675 Willow Branch Avenue offers parking.
Does 675 Willow Branch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Willow Branch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Willow Branch Avenue have a pool?
No, 675 Willow Branch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 675 Willow Branch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 675 Willow Branch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Willow Branch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 Willow Branch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
