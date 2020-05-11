All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6746 Daughtry Boulevard South

6746 Daughtry Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

6746 Daughtry Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,342 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South have any available units?
6746 Daughtry Boulevard South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South currently offering any rent specials?
6746 Daughtry Boulevard South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South is pet friendly.
Does 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South offer parking?
No, 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South does not offer parking.
Does 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South have a pool?
No, 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South does not have a pool.
Does 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South have accessible units?
No, 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South does not have accessible units.
Does 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6746 Daughtry Boulevard South does not have units with air conditioning.
