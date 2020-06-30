Rent Calculator
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6739 GOLDILOCKS LN
6739 Goldilocks Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6739 Goldilocks Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated kitchen counters, cabinets and flooring, and modern finishes in the bathrooms.Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN have any available units?
6739 GOLDILOCKS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN have?
Some of 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN currently offering any rent specials?
6739 GOLDILOCKS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN pet-friendly?
No, 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN offer parking?
No, 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN does not offer parking.
Does 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN have a pool?
No, 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN does not have a pool.
Does 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN have accessible units?
No, 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6739 GOLDILOCKS LN has units with dishwashers.
