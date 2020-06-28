6734 Bakersfield Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tastefully renovated mostly brick home on a creek situated in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath home has exquisite features including formal living & dining rooms, eat-in space kitchen, large family room with fireplace, 2-car garage and a large screened-in porch. The upscale kitchen features New cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, brand New stainless steel appliances complete with subway tile b/s. Brand New HVAC, New roof in 2015, New Garage Door, Fully re-piped, New luxury vinyl plank floors in the common areas and carpet in bedrooms, Updated baths with New tile and granite, freshly painted interior & exterior & New light fixtures throughout. First Month Rent and $1500 Security Dep. to move in.