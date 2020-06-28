All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6734 Bakersfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6734 Bakersfield Dr
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:24 AM

6734 Bakersfield Dr

6734 Bakersfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6734 Bakersfield Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tastefully renovated mostly brick home on a creek situated in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath home has exquisite features including formal living & dining rooms, eat-in space kitchen, large family room with fireplace, 2-car garage and a large screened-in porch. The upscale kitchen features New cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops, brand New stainless steel appliances complete with subway tile b/s. Brand New HVAC, New roof in 2015, New Garage Door, Fully re-piped, New luxury vinyl plank floors in the common areas and carpet in bedrooms, Updated baths with New tile and granite, freshly painted interior & exterior & New light fixtures throughout. First Month Rent and $1500 Security Dep. to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 Bakersfield Dr have any available units?
6734 Bakersfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6734 Bakersfield Dr have?
Some of 6734 Bakersfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 Bakersfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6734 Bakersfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 Bakersfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6734 Bakersfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6734 Bakersfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6734 Bakersfield Dr offers parking.
Does 6734 Bakersfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 Bakersfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 Bakersfield Dr have a pool?
No, 6734 Bakersfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6734 Bakersfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 6734 Bakersfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 Bakersfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6734 Bakersfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia