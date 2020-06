Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Walk up the brick stairs to a charming Northside Cottage! - This 3/1 home features formal living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, energy efficient windows, central heat & air, laundry room, built in bookcases, and more!



Enjoy the outside with a brick driveway that leads to a fenced backyard with a brick patio, and storage shed.



Dont let this one get away!



(RLNE5532953)