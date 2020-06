Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom home available now! Walk in to a screened in front porch, upon entering the home you come into a large open living room dining room area, kitchen has 3 entrances for easy access. Spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring in each. The backyard is fenced in and this home has a one car garage with washer and dryer hooks ups. Non-aggressive pets under 25 lbs will be considered on a case by case basis. Call Nina at 904-482-3007 to schedule a showing today.