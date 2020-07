Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Brand new single family home for rent with carport! - New Construction, 3/2 house. Paver driveway leads to an open concept home featuring high ceilings, 5'' tall baseboards, vinyl plank wood-look flooring, W/D connections, carport, covered back porch, bore well, septic tank, and central HVAC. The beautiful, spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of room to cook! Schedule your showing now as this won't last long!



(RLNE5266968)