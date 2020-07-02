All apartments in Jacksonville
6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT

6608 Jefferson Garden Court · No Longer Available
Location

6608 Jefferson Garden Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Coming Soon 4/30/2020! 3BR/2BA townhome with 1,857 sq ft of living space available for rent in Twinleaf at Bartram Park! This gorgeous gated community has a clubhouse, gym and pool for your enjoyment! The kitchen features matching Stainless Steel appliances, cherry-wood cabinets, ample counter space and breakfast bar! Formal dining room provides a great entertaining space opening up to your spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. Washer and dryer are included! Luxurious master en suite has dual-sink vanity, walk in closet and glass enclosed shower. Spare bedroom is conveniently attached to Jack and Jill bathroom. Third room may be used as an office/nursery. Screened in patio offers stunning views and a little privacy. Entry is on the ground level with one car garage. All BR/BA upstairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT have any available units?
6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT have?
Some of 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT offer parking?
Yes, 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT offers parking.
Does 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT have a pool?
Yes, 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT has a pool.
Does 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT have accessible units?
No, 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6608 JEFFERSON GARDEN CT has units with dishwashers.

