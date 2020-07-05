All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6555 Moret Drive S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6555 Moret Drive S
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

6555 Moret Drive S

6555 Moret Dr S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6555 Moret Dr S, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b61eab0a5 ---- Completely Remodeled 3 bd 2 bath All new tile and carpet throughout - new kitchen with new cabinets and countertops - separate laundry rm with w/d hook up off the tiled bonus room huge backyard (shed not included) Quiet neighborhood.

12 Months Courtyard Fence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6555 Moret Drive S have any available units?
6555 Moret Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6555 Moret Drive S have?
Some of 6555 Moret Drive S's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6555 Moret Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
6555 Moret Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6555 Moret Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 6555 Moret Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6555 Moret Drive S offer parking?
No, 6555 Moret Drive S does not offer parking.
Does 6555 Moret Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6555 Moret Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6555 Moret Drive S have a pool?
No, 6555 Moret Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 6555 Moret Drive S have accessible units?
No, 6555 Moret Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 6555 Moret Drive S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6555 Moret Drive S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia