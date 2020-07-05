---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b61eab0a5 ---- Completely Remodeled 3 bd 2 bath All new tile and carpet throughout - new kitchen with new cabinets and countertops - separate laundry rm with w/d hook up off the tiled bonus room huge backyard (shed not included) Quiet neighborhood.
12 Months Courtyard Fence
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6555 Moret Drive S have any available units?
6555 Moret Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.